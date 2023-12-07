The Detroit Red Wings (14-7-3) host the San Jose Sharks (7-17-2) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+. The Red Wings have won three games in a row.

The Red Wings have gone 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, putting up 41 goals while giving up 26 in that period. On 42 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (23.8%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey contest.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Red Wings 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-300)

Red Wings (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (14-7-3 overall) have a 2-3-5 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Detroit is 4-3-3 (11 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Red Wings scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Detroit finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals in 18 games (14-2-2, 30 points).

In the four games when Detroit has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 3-1-0 to register six points.

When it has outshot opponents, Detroit is 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-4-1 (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 3rd 3.79 Goals Scored 2 32nd 14th 2.96 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 20th 30.1 Shots 24.9 32nd 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 37.3 32nd 10th 23.53% Power Play % 18.57% 21st 20th 78.02% Penalty Kill % 71.11% 31st

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

