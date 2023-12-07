When the Detroit Red Wings face the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Dylan Larkin and Tomas Hertl will be among the best players to watch.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Detroit, Larkin has 24 points in 22 games (10 goals, 14 assists).

Alex DeBrincat has chipped in with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists).

Lucas Raymond has 20 points for Detroit, via eight goals and 12 assists.

In five games, Alex Lyon's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (1.61 goals against average) and has racked up 142 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his team with 21 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games (playing 20:07 per game).

With 13 total points (0.7 per game), including two goals and 11 assists through 19 contests, Mikael Granlund is key for San Jose's offense.

This season, William Eklund has scored six goals and contributed six assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has an .896 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 320 total saves, while allowing 37 goals (4.0 goals against average). He has put up a 4-6-0 record between the posts for San Jose this season.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 3rd 3.79 Goals Scored 2 32nd 14th 2.96 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 20th 30.1 Shots 24.9 32nd 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 37.3 32nd 9th 23.53% Power Play % 18.57% 21st 20th 78.02% Penalty Kill % 71.11% 31st

