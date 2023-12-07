Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Dylan Larkin, Tomas Hertl and others in the Detroit Red Wings-San Jose Sharks matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

One of Detroit's top contributing offensive players this season is Larkin, who has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 19:54 per game.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 5 2 0 2 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Nov. 26 1 1 2 4 at Bruins Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Devils Nov. 22 1 0 1 5

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Alex DeBrincat has 13 goals and 11 assists to total 24 points (1.0 per game).

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 1 1 6 at Rangers Nov. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Nov. 26 0 0 0 2

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Lucas Raymond has scored eight goals and added 12 assists through 24 games for Detroit.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 2 2 1 at Rangers Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Nov. 26 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Hertl is one of the top offensive options for San Jose with 21 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games (playing 20:07 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 5 3 0 3 8 at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 0 at Devils Dec. 1 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 0 0 0 0

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mikael Granlund has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with two goals and 11 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 7 at Devils Dec. 1 1 2 3 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 0 1 1 2

