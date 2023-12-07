Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wayne County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gospel Haven Academy at Kingsway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Orrville, OH
- Conference: Independent Christian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
