Thursday's game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) and Xavier Musketeers (0-7) squaring off at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Musketeers fell in their last outing 78-41 against Temple on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 68, Xavier 62

Other Big East Predictions

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers haven't beaten a single Division 1 team this season.

The Musketeers have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Xavier has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have been outscored by 15.3 points per game (scoring 51.0 points per game to rank 347th in college basketball while allowing 66.3 per outing to rank 221st in college basketball) and have a -107 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.