The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-2) will play the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Xavier Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nila Blackford: 11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Mackayla Scarlett: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaysia Woods: 8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.