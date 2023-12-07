Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 7?
Should you wager on Zachary Werenski to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Werenski's shooting percentage is 1.6%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
