Zachary Werenski will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders meet on Thursday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Werenski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Werenski has averaged 23:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In one of 25 games this season, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Werenski has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Werenski has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Werenski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Werenski has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 2 19 Points 0 1 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.