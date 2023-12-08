The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Adams County, Ohio today, we've got the information.

Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Union High School at Peebles High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Peebles, OH

Peebles, OH Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League

Southern Hills Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School - Winchester at North Adams High School