Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Allen County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spencerville High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Delphos, OH
- Conference: Northwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lima Senior High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Toledo, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
