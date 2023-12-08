Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashtabula County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ashtabula County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benedictine High School at Jefferson Area High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Erie, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Area High School at Girard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Girard, OH
- Conference: Northeast 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
