Having dropped three straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ will show this Blues versus Blue Jackets matchup.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 98 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 80 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 26 1 19 20 7 12 - Boone Jenner 28 13 5 18 10 12 55.4% Johnny Gaudreau 28 4 11 15 12 9 0% Adam Fantilli 28 7 8 15 8 12 39.1% Ivan Provorov 28 2 13 15 15 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are allowing 79 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Blues' 72 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players