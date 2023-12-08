How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Having dropped three straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ will show this Blues versus Blue Jackets matchup.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Blues Additional Info
|Blues vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Blues vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Blues vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Blues vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 98 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 80 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|26
|1
|19
|20
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|28
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|28
|4
|11
|15
|12
|9
|0%
|Adam Fantilli
|28
|7
|8
|15
|8
|12
|39.1%
|Ivan Provorov
|28
|2
|13
|15
|15
|6
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are allowing 79 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Blues' 72 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|25
|8
|17
|25
|18
|17
|55.9%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|23
|9
|10
|19
|17
|16
|8.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|25
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|25
|8
|7
|15
|19
|20
|50.6%
|Justin Faulk
|25
|0
|12
|12
|11
|15
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.