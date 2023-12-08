Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Robert Thomas, Zachary Werenski and others in the St. Louis Blues-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Werenski is an offensive leader for Columbus with 20 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 19 assists in 26 games (playing 23:58 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Boone Jenner has racked up 18 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and five assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Dec. 3 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Ivan Provorov is a key contributor on offense for Columbus with two goals and 13 assists.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Thomas is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (25 total points), having amassed eight goals and 17 assists.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich has 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.