Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison High School at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood High School - Trenton at Bellbrook High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

Location: Bellbrook, OH

Bellbrook, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Senior at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

Location: Monroe, OH

Monroe, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
How to Stream: Watch Here

Cincinnati Princeton High School at Lakota East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Conference: Greater Miami Conference
How to Stream: Watch Here

New Miami at Miami Valley Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Miami Valley Conference

Conference: Miami Valley Conference
How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Conference: Greater Miami Conference
How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Lakota West High School