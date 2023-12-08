Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Butler County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School - Trenton at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Senior at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Monroe, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Miami at Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
