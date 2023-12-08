On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Miami Heat (10-8) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at 8:00 PM ET .

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley is averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also sinking 56.7% of his shots from the field.

The Cavaliers are receiving 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell this season.

Max Strus gives the Cavaliers 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert gives the Cavaliers 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jimmy Butler puts up 20.7 points, 4.0 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jaime Jaquez averages 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 boards.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made treys per game.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Cavaliers 110.6 Points Avg. 111.7 109.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 46.4% Field Goal % 47.9% 38.2% Three Point % 35.1%

