The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 217.5.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 217.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 13 of 21 games this season.

Cleveland's games this year have an average total of 222.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 9-12-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 8-6, a 57.1% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Cavaliers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 13 61.9% 111.3 224.3 111.1 222.7 221.9 Heat 11 52.4% 113 224.3 111.6 222.7 220.6

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over five times.

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-4-0) than it has in home games (4-8-0).

The Cavaliers average 111.3 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Heat give up.

Cleveland is 6-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 9-12 5-9 11-10 Heat 10-11 5-4 10-11

Cavaliers vs. Heat Point Insights

Cavaliers Heat 111.3 Points Scored (PG) 113 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 6-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 7-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 111.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-6 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

