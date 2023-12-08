Cavaliers vs. Heat Injury Report Today - December 8
Find the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Cavaliers ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat (12-9) at Kaseya Center on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Cavaliers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 121-111 win over the Magic. In the Cavaliers' win, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 35 points (adding seven rebounds and six assists).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.9
|3.7
|3.6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Back), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.