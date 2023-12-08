Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Heat on December 8, 2023
Jimmy Butler is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off at Kaseya Center on Friday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
- Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points per game this season, 0.9 fewer than his over/under on Friday.
- He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
- Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).
- He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|3.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
- The 13.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Friday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 14.5.
- He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
- Strus averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.
- Strus has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
- Friday's over/under for Butler is 25.5 points, 3.3 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
- Butler's assist average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).
