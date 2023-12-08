Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell are two players to watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (12-9) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) at Kaseya Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSOH

BSSUN, BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers were victorious in their previous game versus the Magic, 121-111, on Wednesday. Mitchell was their top scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 35 7 6 1 0 5 Darius Garland 26 3 9 0 0 1 Max Strus 17 5 6 1 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley's averages for the season are 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 57.3% of his shots from the floor.

Mitchell's averages on the season are 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game.

The Cavaliers get 14.5 points per game from Max Strus, plus 5.5 boards and 4.1 assists.

Darius Garland gets the Cavaliers 19.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 69.6% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Watch Adebayo, Mobley and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 15.4 10.5 2.9 0.8 1.4 0.1 Darius Garland 21.2 2.6 6.0 1.2 0.2 1.7 Jarrett Allen 14.4 8.7 2.7 0.6 1.1 0.0 Max Strus 14.7 5.2 4.5 1.3 0.7 3.2 Donovan Mitchell 15.0 3.8 3.1 1.2 0.1 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.