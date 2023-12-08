Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - December 8
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clermont County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsburg High School at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Richmond at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Goshen, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
