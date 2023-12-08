Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Clinton County, Ohio today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Massie School at Western Brown
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamsburg High School at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethel Tate at East Clinton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lees Creek, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
