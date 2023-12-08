Darius Garland's Cleveland Cavaliers face the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Garland, in his previous game (December 6 win against the Magic), produced 26 points and nine assists.

In this piece we'll examine Garland's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.7 21.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.6 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.0 PRA -- 28.5 29.8 PR -- 22.4 23.8 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.7



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Heat

Garland is responsible for taking 13.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Garland's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.8.

On defense, the Heat have given up 111.6 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

Allowing 42.7 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 26.5 per game.

The Heat are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 14 1 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.