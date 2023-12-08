Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Defiance County, Ohio today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairview High School - Sherwood at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Delphos, OH

Delphos, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayersville High School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hamler, OH

Hamler, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Paulding High School at Defiance Senior High School