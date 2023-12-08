Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Delaware County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delaware Christian School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Etna, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Liberty High School at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
