Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 8?
In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Dmitri Voronkov to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Voronkov's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|8:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
