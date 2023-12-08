If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Christian School at Genoa Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Genoa, OH

Genoa, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin Jerome High School at Thomas Worthington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin Scioto High School at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Science Academy - Columbus at Fredericktown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fredericktown, OH

Fredericktown, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Worthington Kilbourne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickerington North High School at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy Liberty High School at Dublin Coffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Crossing High School at Lancaster High School