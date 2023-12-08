Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Christian School at Genoa Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Genoa, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin Jerome High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin Scioto High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Science Academy - Columbus at Fredericktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fredericktown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickerington North High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Liberty High School at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Crossing High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
