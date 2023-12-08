Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Greene County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Springs High School at Middletown Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School - Trenton at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
