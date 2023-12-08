Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hardin County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hardin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leipsic at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dola, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coldwater High School at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kenton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
