High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hardin County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hardin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leipsic at Hardin Northern

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Dola, OH

Dola, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Coldwater High School at Kenton High School