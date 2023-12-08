Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Henry County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holgate at Miller City New Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Miller City, OH

Miller City, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayersville High School at Patrick Henry High School