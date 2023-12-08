Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Henry County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Henry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holgate at Miller City New Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miller City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayersville High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hamler, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
