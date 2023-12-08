Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jefferson County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Edison High School - Richmond
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Richmond, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.