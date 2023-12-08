Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 8?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Kent Johnson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|14:58
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|W 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
