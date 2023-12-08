Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Knox County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Knox County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Philadelphia at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Science Academy - Columbus at Fredericktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fredericktown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
