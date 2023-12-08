Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Madison County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethel Tate at East Clinton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lees Creek, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenon at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
