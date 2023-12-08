Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Olivier has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

