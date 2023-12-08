Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Mercer County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coldwater High School at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kenton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.