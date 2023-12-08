Should you bet on Nick Blankenburg to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Blankenburg 2022-23 stats and insights

Blankenburg scored in four of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Blankenburg picked up four assists on the power play.

Blankenburg's shooting percentage last season was 8.0%. He averaged 0.9 shots per game.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

