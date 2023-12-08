Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Noble County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Noble County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Noble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Frye High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.