Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Putnam County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holgate at Miller City New Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miller City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Central at Fort Jennings High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fort Jennings, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leipsic at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dola, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
