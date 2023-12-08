Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Richland County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Richland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lucas High School at Central Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kidron, OH
- Conference: Mid Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield Christian School at Loudonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Loudonville, OH
- Conference: Mid Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Mansfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
