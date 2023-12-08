If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Scioto County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwest High School - McDermott at Triway

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Wooster, OH

Wooster, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Green High School - Franklin Furnace

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Franklin Furnace, OH

Franklin Furnace, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Symmes Valley