Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Wert County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Van Wert County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Wert at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencerville High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Delphos, OH
- Conference: Northwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School - Sherwood at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
