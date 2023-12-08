Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Warren County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Springs High School at Middletown Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Senior at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Monroe, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
