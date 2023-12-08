Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Warren County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yellow Springs High School at Middletown Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Franklin, OH

Franklin, OH Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference

Metro Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Senior at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Monroe, OH

Monroe, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Hamilton High School