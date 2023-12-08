Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Wayne County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebring McKinley at Kingsway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orrville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School - McDermott at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Wooster, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lucas High School at Central Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kidron, OH
- Conference: Mid Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
