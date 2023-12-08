The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Zachary Werenski, are in action Friday against the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Werenski's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In one of 26 games this season, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Werenski has a point in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Werenski has had an assist in a game 15 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Werenski Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 1 20 Points 0 1 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.