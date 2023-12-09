The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Akron Zips (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: Bally Sports
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Akron has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Zips are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 326th.
  • The Zips record 6.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Norse give up (68.9).
  • Akron has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Akron put up 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did when playing on the road (69.8).
  • Defensively the Zips played better at home last year, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 69.6 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Akron averaged 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in road games (8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Drake L 79-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/28/2023 @ UNLV L 72-70 Thomas & Mack Center
12/5/2023 Bradley W 67-52 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
12/17/2023 Miami-Hamilton - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/21/2023 Gardner-Webb - James A. Rhodes Arena

