How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
- The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats score are 30.3 more points than the Badgers allow (63.1).
- Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).
- Wisconsin has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 76th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up.
- Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.5.
- In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip in road games.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin put up fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
- At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
- Beyond the arc, Wisconsin drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.