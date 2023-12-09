Two streaking squads meet when the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 7-0-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Wildcats have hit the over twice.

Wisconsin is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Badgers games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Arizona is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

