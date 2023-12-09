Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Auglaize County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minster at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.