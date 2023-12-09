In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ben Chiarot to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Chiarot has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:37 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:35 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:57 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

