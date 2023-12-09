Cincinnati vs. Xavier December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Claude: 15.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dailyn Swain: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Xavier Players to Watch
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Stat Comparison
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Cincinnati AVG
|Cincinnati Rank
|147th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|85.2
|35th
|107th
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|38th
|127th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|39
|27th
|308th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|53rd
|275th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|10.6
|16th
|19th
|18.5
|Assists
|17.4
|40th
|197th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|8
|5th
